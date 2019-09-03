Wine sales still in decline

CGA on-trade data also found value sales had dropped by 7.4% year on year. The data experts’ Global Origins’ Wine Insight ​report showed Old World countries have accounted for almost two thirds (63.4%) of volume sales in the past year, with France and Italy the two countries of origin most preferred by consumers.

However, the report also discovered a rise in New World countries’ share of still wine sales in the past year with New Zealand and Australia the most preferred countries of origin.

New World growth

It showed growth in sales of wines from countries including England, Hungary and Romania with a rising interest in more premium, niche European varieties, including Cortese and Albarino.

CGA senior wine category development manager Mark Newton said: “For the majority of wine drinkers, the Old World still very much rules the New and the continued popularity of Prosecco makes Italy the global leader in overall sales terms.

“But that dominance may not last, and all operators and suppliers should be aware of the subtle shifts in the market lately.

“Understanding changing preferences and drinking occasions is going to be crucial to success in a very competitive market.”

Consumption drop

The report highlighted while drinkers have decreased their consumption of wine in the past couple of years, there is still greater interest in more expensive choices.

CGA data indicated in the managed sector sales of still wines priced at £35 a bottle and above has significantly risen its market share in the past few years and more than half (52%) of wine consumers said they were willing to upgrade their choices when drinking out of home.

Newton added: “The value end of the wine market is still hugely important with one in four drinkers typically opting for the cheapest or second cheapest option on the list.

“But as consumers extend their knowledge of wine, we see more and more of them are willing to pay extra for it so long as the quality is right.

“Educating drinkers about countries of origin and the differences between Old and New World could help unlock extra spending.”